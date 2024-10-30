Pheu Thai minister denies being ‘guardian angel’ for iCon Group

At that time, she said, she chaired a House sub-committee on consumer protection and Prasert was her deputy. On January 20, 2023, she said, a Chonburi resident filed a complaint with the House committee on consumer protection and the complaint was passed on to her panel to handle.

The complainant said he had paid 200,000 baht to the iCon Group to purchase toothpaste to sell, but did not receive the goods as agreed upon and wanted a refund.

In response to the complaint, she said, her panel summoned officials from the Consumer Protection Board as well as executives of the iCon Group to testify.

She then said that thanks to her subcommittee’s mediation, the complainant got his money back and withdrew the complaint.

Manaporn also said that she did not know any iCon Group executives and that at the time of the complaint, PPRP was in power and decided not to take any legal action against the company.

She explained that House committees had no legal power and could only conduct investigations.

On Tuesday, Piya also claimed that Yuranunt “Sam” Pamornmontri, one of the 18 arrested iCon Group executives, was a member of the Pheu Thai Party.

However, Manaporn said Yuranunt had quit the party in 2014.

Prasert, meanwhile, backed Manaporn’s claims, saying that they had worked with integrity and straightforwardly as members of the House panel.

