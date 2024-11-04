PAO chief elections held in Khon Kaen and Sukhothai

Watthana Changlao narrowly defeated Pongsak Tangwanichkaphon according to the unofficial results of yesterday’s election for Khon Kaen Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) chief.
The Election Commission of Thailand (EC) held elections for PAO chiefs in both Khon Kaen and Sukhothai provinces where the previous officeholders had resigned before completing their terms.
In Khon Kaen, there were four candidates for PAO chief, but one was disqualified, leaving three candidates – Watthana, a former MP and president of Khon Kaen United Football Club; Pongsak, also known as Sia Kuang; and Toburapha Simmathan, a former MP candidate for the Seri Ruam Thai Party.
As of 9.20pm, the unofficial count showed that Watthana had overtaken Pongsak, who had led for most of the race.
The current unofficial results gave Watthana 280,637 votes, Pongsak 235,695 and Toburapha Simmathan 36,248,
If the results hold, six-term PAO Chief Sia Kuang may lose his position to newcomer Watthana, a fresh face in local politics who is aligned with Pheu Thai.
According to Khon Kaen’s election director, Watchara Seesarn, the election process in all 26 districts went smoothly across 2,668 polling stations. The province had meticulously trained election staff, ensuring an orderly process from the opening of the polls. Khon Kaen has approximately 1.4 million eligible voters, with turnout expected to exceed 70%.
In Sukhothai, Manu Phukprasert, the brother-in-law of Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, won another term as expected, taking a significant lead over his opponents.
Three candidates contested the PAO chief position: Manu, brother of Somsak’s wife Anongwan; Dong Sawaenglap, a prominent local attorney and restaurant owner; and Wasinpat Kittinanpanich, also known as Chang Mon, from the Sukhothai Change Team.
As of 8pm, the unofficial count showed Manu with a commanding lead over the other two candidates with 104,000 votes to 26,000 for Dong and 23,000 for Chang Mon.
With this strong lead, it is likely that Manu will retain his position as Sukhothai PAO Chief for another term.
According to Paphit Laongdet, director of the Sukhothai Election Office, voter turnout in Sukhothai's main district was moderate. The overall turnout for the is estimated at around 60%.