PAO chief elections held in Khon Kaen and Sukhothai

Watthana Changlao narrowly defeated Pongsak Tangwanichkaphon according to the unofficial results of yesterday’s election for Khon Kaen Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) chief.

The Election Commission of Thailand (EC) held elections for PAO chiefs in both Khon Kaen and Sukhothai provinces where the previous officeholders had resigned before completing their terms.

In Khon Kaen, there were four candidates for PAO chief, but one was disqualified, leaving three candidates – Watthana, a former MP and president of Khon Kaen United Football Club; Pongsak, also known as Sia Kuang; and Toburapha Simmathan, a former MP candidate for the Seri Ruam Thai Party.

As of 9.20pm, the unofficial count showed that Watthana had overtaken Pongsak, who had led for most of the race.