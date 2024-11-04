Phumtham dismisses PPRP’s claim that Abhisit’s Cabinet scrapped MOU44

Speaking to reporters before attending a special coalition leaders’ meeting at Government House, Phumtham said Abhisit’s Cabinet had not issued any resolution on MOU44.

He said the Cabinet at that time had discussed the issue and aired interest in cancelling the memorandum, but no resolution was made.

Phumtham said the issue of sovereignty over Trat’s Ko Kut island was being played up to try and derail talks between the two countries on the joint exploration and drilling for oil in the Gulf of Thailand.

He also insisted that there was no question over the ownership of Ko Kut island, saying the Franco-Siam clearly gave sovereignty to Thailand.

Phumtham also said that there was no need to abolish MOU44 because it was not an agreement.

“What will you cancel? How can you cancel an agreement that does not exist,” the minister asked.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party has repeatedly said that the MOU44, signed in 2001 during Thaksin Shinawatra’s government, simply details the overlapping claims areas in the Gulf.

