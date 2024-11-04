Phumtham dismisses PPRP’s claim that Abhisit’s Cabinet scrapped MOU44

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai dismissed claims that the Cabinet under former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva had once resolved to abolish the MOU44 signed with Cambodia.
Phumtham, who also serves as deputy PM, was responding on Monday to a Facebook post by Sonthirat Sontijirawong, chair of Palang Pracharath Party’s policies and academic centre.
Sonthirat said in the post that the Cabinet had on November 20, 2009, agreed to approve in principle the cancellation of MOU44 – a memorandum of understanding Thailand signed with Cambodia on overlapping claims areas in the Gulf of Thailand in 2001 (BE 2544).
In the post, Sonthirat pointed out that the coalition government in 2009 comprised the Democrat, Bhumjaithai, Chart Thai Pattana, Pua Paen Din, Chart Pattana, Social Action and Matubhum parties. He said the leaders of these parties are now members of the Pheu Thai-led coalition’s Cabinet.
“So, I would like to call on the partners of this government to come out and stand firm on the abolition of MOU44, as you did in the Cabinet in those days,” Sonthirat said.
“This will be the best way to protect the national interest and prevent those in power or certain investors from reaping benefits from the overlapping land,” he said.
Speaking to reporters before attending a special coalition leaders’ meeting at Government House, Phumtham said Abhisit’s Cabinet had not issued any resolution on MOU44.
He said the Cabinet at that time had discussed the issue and aired interest in cancelling the memorandum, but no resolution was made.
Phumtham said the issue of sovereignty over Trat’s Ko Kut island was being played up to try and derail talks between the two countries on the joint exploration and drilling for oil in the Gulf of Thailand.
He also insisted that there was no question over the ownership of Ko Kut island, saying the Franco-Siam clearly gave sovereignty to Thailand.
Phumtham also said that there was no need to abolish MOU44 because it was not an agreement.
“What will you cancel? How can you cancel an agreement that does not exist,” the minister asked.
The ruling Pheu Thai Party has repeatedly said that the MOU44, signed in 2001 during Thaksin Shinawatra’s government, simply details the overlapping claims areas in the Gulf.