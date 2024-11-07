Ex-security chief urges Thailand to brace for global shift under Trump

Thailand must prepare for changes in the global geopolitical landscape under the new security policy of US president-elect Donald Trump, former National Security Council chief Lt Gen Paradorn Pattanatabut said on Thursday.

Paradorn issued the warning after Trump pulled off a stunning political comeback, defeating Democrat candidate Kamala Harris to be elected the 47th president of the United States on Tuesday.

Paradorn noted that Thailand does not feature large on the US’s security and military radar, but he expressed concern that Trump’s non-interventionist mindset would give the green light for large countries to invade their smaller counterparts.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, he said Trump would likely negotiate for peace with Russia and North Korea. However, the new US president is less likely to press for a halt to hostilities between Israel and Hamas, he added.

“Trump is viewed as an individual who defies expectations. He campaigned on certain promises, but I am not confident he will keep those promises,” Paradorn said.