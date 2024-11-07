Lawyer testifies before panel over claims against Pheu Thai, Thaksin

The lawyer who called on the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Pheu Thai Party for allegedly trying to undermine the monarchy testified before a special committee on Thursday.

Thirayuth Suwankesorn was told to testify after the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) was asked by the court to explain how it had handled Thirayuth’s complaints.

The lawyer is also claiming that the ruling party has violated the charter by allowing former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to have a dominating influence over its policies.

Initially, Thirayuth filed six complaints with the OAG against Pheu Thai and Thaksin, alleging their actions were detrimental to the democratic ruling system with the King as head of state.