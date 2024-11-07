Lawyer testifies before panel over claims against Pheu Thai, Thaksin

The lawyer who called on the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Pheu Thai Party for allegedly trying to undermine the monarchy testified before a special committee on Thursday.
Thirayuth Suwankesorn was told to testify after the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) was asked by the court to explain how it had handled Thirayuth’s complaints.
The lawyer is also claiming that the ruling party has violated the charter by allowing former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to have a dominating influence over its policies.
Initially, Thirayuth filed six complaints with the OAG against Pheu Thai and Thaksin, alleging their actions were detrimental to the democratic ruling system with the King as head of state.
After the OAG failed to respond to the complaints, Thirayuth took them directly to the Constitutional Court.
On October 25, the court asked the OAG to explain how it handled Thirayuth’s complaints and how much evidence it had gathered so far. The OAG has until Friday to respond.
On October 27, the OAG set up a special committee to draft its response to the court.
The committee then summoned Thirayuth, Pheu Thai representatives and Thaksin to testify before it sends its response to the court.
PM’s Office Minister Chusak Sirinil appeared in front of the OAG panel on behalf of Pheu Thai on Thursday, but Thaksin has not yet met the panel, OAG sources said.
The OAG is asking the court for permission to delay its response until next Monday pending testimony from all three parties, a source said.
The source added that the OAG did not proceed with Thirayuth’s complaints due to two reasons. Firstly, OAG investigators did not find anything Pheu Thai or Thaksin may have done that undermined the constitutional monarchy, and secondly, it believes it is up to the Election Commission to decide if Thaksin was dominating the ruling party.
In his complaint with the charter court, Thirayuth had listed six incidents that he alleges aim to dismantle democracy, namely: