Most Thais worried by political situations, survey finds

Most Thais are worried by the current political situations, an opinion survey carried out by the Faculty of Public Health of Mahidol University has found.

Super Poll carried out the survey among 1,032 respondents nationwide from November 5 to 9 and announced the results on Sunday.

Asked whether they were worried by the current political situations, 68.1% of the respondents said “Yes” and 31.9% said “No”.

Asked whether they wanted all sides in politics to join forces to solve national issues, 74.9% said “Yes” and 5.9% said “No”. while 19.6% had no comment.