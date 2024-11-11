Thaksin’s campaign in Surin CEO election ‘not unlawful’: Phumtham

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra helping Pheu Thai Party campaign in the upcoming provincial administrative organisation’s CEO election in Surin was not unlawful.

Phumtham, who is also deputy prime minister, was asked by the press corps at Government House on Monday to confirm if Thaksin will be visiting Surin on November 19 and 20 to help the party campaign.

Thaksin, considered the ruling party’s patriarch and de facto leader, reportedly plans to campaign for Natthamon Siriwattanawanit, former vice CEO of Surin’s administration.