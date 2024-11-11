Thaksin’s campaign in Surin CEO election ‘not unlawful’: Phumtham

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra helping Pheu Thai Party campaign in the upcoming provincial administrative organisation’s CEO election in Surin was not unlawful.
Phumtham, who is also deputy prime minister, was asked by the press corps at Government House on Monday to confirm if Thaksin will be visiting Surin on November 19 and 20 to help the party campaign.
Thaksin, considered the ruling party’s patriarch and de facto leader, reportedly plans to campaign for Natthamon Siriwattanawanit, former vice CEO of Surin’s administration.
Phumtham, meanwhile, said he was confident that the election law does not prohibit anyone from helping campaign for an election candidate.
The election for Surin Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO)’s CEO is scheduled for November 23.
“This can be done by all parties and the law permits it. I’m certain he can travel there to do it,” he said.
When asked if Pheu Thai would use the Surin CEO election to gauge its popularity, Phumtham said it was just an ordinary election and Pheu Thai did not have to worry about it.
However, he walked away when asked to comment on an opinion survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration. The survey results announced on Sunday showed that Pheu Thai’s popularity in the deep South had dived after the government failed to bring any of the suspects behind the Tak Bai massacre to justice after the case expired on October 25.
“The case is over and we do not need to talk about it. Please don’t try to make a new issue out of it,” he said as he walked away.