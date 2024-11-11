Bank of Thailand’s independence at risk with new board chair: critics

Former finance minister Kittirat Na-Ranong was named chairman of the Bank of Thailand’s board of directors, prompting concerns that his ties with the ruling Pheu Thai Party would open the door to possible political interference.

A source from the selection committee said Kittirat, who was nominated by the Finance Ministry, had beaten the two candidates nominated by the BOT.

The central bank had proposed former Energy Ministry’s permanent secretary Kulit Sombatsiri and president of Thammasat University Council Surapon Nitikraipot for the job.