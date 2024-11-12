Anger over Department of Lands’ decision on Khao Kradong, Buriram

The Department of Lands' investigation committee recently decided not to revoke land-title deeds overlapping with State Railway of Thailand (SRT) land in Khao Kradong, Buriram, sparking widespread public criticism.

This decision comes despite a Supreme Court ruling that these lands belong to the SRT. In response, the Department of Lands clarified the situation.

The department said that following an order from the Central Administrative Court, the director general of the Department of Lands appointed an investigation committee to verify the boundaries of the land in Khao Kradong claimed by the SRT.

On May 12, 2023, the Department of Lands formally established the investigation committee.

In coordination, the SRT submitted a request to the Buriram Provincial Land Office to survey the Khao Kradong area and provided GPS (Global Positioning System) data on the area’s boundaries to the committee.