Cabinet to discuss appointing Thai JTC next week for Cambodia talks

Russ cited three main reasons to back up the need for MOU44:

First of all, MOU44 simply specified the framework and mechanism for holding talks between Thailand and Cambodia over their overlapping claims to the continental shelves, which dates back more than 50 years.

He said MOU44 required the two nations to negotiate both maritime boundaries and the sharing of benefits from exploitation of natural resources at the same time in line with the international maritime law.

Russ noted that MOU44 simply set the framework for negotiations and without any outcome yet, it did not need endorsement from Parliament.

Secondly, Russ said, once the negotiations are done, the results must be submitted to Parliament for approval before they take legal effect.

Russ explained that the negotiation results were required by the Constitution to be approved by the Thai people’s representatives in Parliament – MPs and senators – before they could take effect on Thai sovereignty regarding the maritime boundaries and exploitation of natural resources.