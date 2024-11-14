SRT challenges land rights ruling in Buri Ram’s Khao Kradong area

The appeal document of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) states "The order by the Director-General of the Department of Lands and the resolution of the investigative committee constitute an administrative order that is unlawful, procedurally incorrect, and reflects an improper exercise of discretion."

If the Department of Lands agrees to cancel the title deeds on the overlapping land, SRT said it will offer residents several rental options, including residential, agricultural and commercial, allowing lawful use of land.

“All steps taken by the SRT in addressing the Khao Kradong land issue have adhered to legal procedures with transparency and fairness,” Veeris said.