SRT challenges land rights ruling in Buri Ram’s Khao Kradong area

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has filed an appeal with the Department of Lands director-general, challenging its decision to not revoke title deeds it issued on land owned by SRT in Buri Ram’s Khao Kradong area.
SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit had instructed the SRT to quickly contest the department’s decision. The appeal, submitted on Tuesday, disputes a committee’s resolution to not cancel title deeds issued for land owned by SRT at Khao Kradong junction in Buri Ram’s Muang district.
The appeal document of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) states "The order by the Director-General of the Department of Lands and the resolution of the investigative committee constitute an administrative order that is unlawful, procedurally incorrect, and reflects an improper exercise of discretion."
If the Department of Lands agrees to cancel the title deeds on the overlapping land, SRT said it will offer residents several rental options, including residential, agricultural and commercial, allowing lawful use of land.
“All steps taken by the SRT in addressing the Khao Kradong land issue have adhered to legal procedures with transparency and fairness,” Veeris said.
The Khao Kradong dispute involves 5,083 rai of land in Buriram’s Khao Kradong area, which the Supreme Court said in a 2021 ruling belongs to SRT.
However, despite the ruling, the Department of Land issued title deeds on the land.
Later, the Central Administrative Court also ruled in favour of SRT, telling both sides to work together to set boundaries on the plots.
In response, the department set up a committee to study the issue under Article 61 of the Land Code, and the committee decided to not revoke the title deeds.
This sparked an uproar and questions about how a panel can overrule a Supreme Court ruling. Many have also claimed that some committee members may be linked to an influential figure in Buri Ram.