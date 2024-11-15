Ex-MP queries Khao Kradong dispute, cites Chai Chidchob’s land deal

Wilas Chanpitak, a former Democrat MP, held a press conference on Friday to raise questions about the Department of Land’s refusal to revoke or amend title deeds issued for the disputed Khao Kradong land.

He asked why the authorities had taken no action on the dispute, even though several government officials had declared that the Supreme Court’s ruling affirming that the land belonged to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) was final.

The disputed land is in the Northeast province of Buri Ram.

Some ministers even vowed to protect the land, declaring they would not give up an inch, yet no directives were issued, Wilas said.

The former Bangkok MP also urged officials to uphold the law and respect the Supreme Court’s decision, warning that failure to do so could lead to personal consequences in the future.

Wilas added that during his investigations, he found that a certain minister’s home address listed in the national identification card was on the disputed land.