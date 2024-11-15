Ex-MP queries Khao Kradong dispute, cites Chai Chidchob’s land deal

Wilas Chanpitak, a former Democrat MP, held a press conference on Friday to raise questions about the Department of Land’s refusal to revoke or amend title deeds issued for the disputed Khao Kradong land.
He asked why the authorities had taken no action on the dispute, even though several government officials had declared that the Supreme Court’s ruling affirming that the land belonged to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) was final.
The disputed land is in the Northeast province of Buri Ram.
Some ministers even vowed to protect the land, declaring they would not give up an inch, yet no directives were issued, Wilas said.
The former Bangkok MP also urged officials to uphold the law and respect the Supreme Court’s decision, warning that failure to do so could lead to personal consequences in the future.
Wilas added that during his investigations, he found that a certain minister’s home address listed in the national identification card was on the disputed land.
“Which government official would dare evict them in such circumstances?” he asked.
The Khao Kradong land dispute has seen two Supreme Court rulings affirming the land belongs to the SRT, with another ruling by the Region 2 Appeals Court also confirming this.
Wilas questioned why the Department of Lands had issued a letter refusing to revoke the title deeds, potentially contradicting the Supreme Court rulings.
He further pointed out that the construction of the Nakhon Ratchasima-Ubon Ratchathani railway line at kilometre 375+650 included an additional 8-kilometre branch to transport stones from Khao Kradong for the railway construction. This was governed by a royal decree issued in 1919. So, Wilas asked if the Department of Lands’ refusal to revoke the deeds went against the royal decree.
“The most significant point is a document I received, recording a meeting on November 9, 1970, concerning the Khao Kradong land dispute. The document shows the meeting was attended by Chai Chidchob and SRT officials and records Chai asking to live on the land and the SRT agreeing to grant him temporary residence with a contract to follow. This acknowledgement proves that the land does not belong to him,” Wilas said.
Chai Chidchob, who died in 2020, was a Buri Ram-based politician and father of Bhumjaithai Party founder Newin and former transport minister Saksayam Chidchob.