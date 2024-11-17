Most Thais don’t trust govt to protect national interest: survey

The majority of Thai voters do not trust the Pheu Thai-led government to protect national interest when it holds negotiations with Cambodia on the overlapping claims areas in the Gulf of Thailand based on a 2001 memorandum of understanding (MOU44), an opinion survey found.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents, at least 18 years old, nationwide on November 12-13.

The survey was carried out under the theme: “Does Anyone Understand Disputes over MOU44 and Ko Kut?”.

The Thai government is about to set up a Joint Technical Committee to negotiate with Cambodia on the overlapping sea boundary claims and the sharing of benefits from exploring oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Thailand.