Thaksin positions Pheu Thai as conservative rival to People’s Party

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, de facto chief of Pheu Thai, has taken charge of the campaign for the upcoming Udon Thani local election, where the ruling party faces a crucial challenge from the opposition People’s Party.

Lined up against Thaksin in the People’s Party campaign are Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of Move Forward, predecessor of the People’s Party.

Voters in the northeastern province, a traditional stronghold of Pheu Thai’s red-shirt supporters, go to the polls to elect a new Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chief election on Sunday (November 24).