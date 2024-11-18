Thaksin positions Pheu Thai as conservative rival to People’s Party

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, de facto chief of Pheu Thai, has taken charge of the campaign for the upcoming Udon Thani local election, where the ruling party faces a crucial challenge from the opposition People’s Party.
Lined up against Thaksin in the People’s Party campaign are Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of Move Forward, predecessor of the People’s Party.
Voters in the northeastern province, a traditional stronghold of Pheu Thai’s red-shirt supporters, go to the polls to elect a new Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chief election on Sunday (November 24).
In what is seen as a critical test of the Shinawatras’ popularity, three months after Thaksin’s daughter became prime minister, Pheu Thai candidate Sarawut Petchpanomporn is battling to win the PAO seat against People’s Party candidate Kanisorn Khurirangon.
The People’s Party is looking to rebound from previous poor performances in local elections, where traditional large parties like Pheu Thai still dominate.
Despite being ousted as prime minister in the 2006 military coup and facing potential lese majeste charges, Thaksin seized the opportunity to oppose the People’s Party’s stance on amending Article 112, the lese majeste law.
This move follows improved relations between Thaksin and the military, reportedly due to behind-the-scenes negotiations after Pheu Thai successfully formed the government last year.
Thaksin’s campaign in Udon Thani has set a new course for Pheu Thai, positioning the party to challenge Thanathorn and Pita and rebrand itself as a leading conservative force.