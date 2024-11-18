Activist submits new evidence of Thaksin’s ‘control’ over Pheu Thai

A serial petitioner submitted a transcript of Thaksin Shinawatra’s campaign speech in Udon Thani to back his allegations that the ruling Pheu Thai Party is being dominated by the former prime minister.

Nopparut Worachitwutthikul, an activist and former leader of the 2006 White Pigeon Group, submitted the transcribed text to the Election Commission on Friday. The text recorded the speeches Thaksin delivered to help Pheu Thai’s candidate campaign last week for the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation’s CEO election.

Nopparut is among four petitioners who have filed complaints with the EC against Pheu Thai, alleging that it was allowing an outsider (Thaksin) to dominate and interfere in the party’s affairs. The EC said last week that a subcommittee was still investigating the case.