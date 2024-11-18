Activist submits new evidence of Thaksin’s ‘control’ over Pheu Thai

A serial petitioner submitted a transcript of Thaksin Shinawatra’s campaign speech in Udon Thani to back his allegations that the ruling Pheu Thai Party is being dominated by the former prime minister.
Nopparut Worachitwutthikul, an activist and former leader of the 2006 White Pigeon Group, submitted the transcribed text to the Election Commission on Friday. The text recorded the speeches Thaksin delivered to help Pheu Thai’s candidate campaign last week for the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation’s CEO election.
Nopparut is among four petitioners who have filed complaints with the EC against Pheu Thai, alleging that it was allowing an outsider (Thaksin) to dominate and interfere in the party’s affairs. The EC said last week that a subcommittee was still investigating the case.
In his complaint, Nopparut said Thaksin had been convicted for corruption and should be banned from politics. Yet, he said, the Pheu Thai allows him to campaign for its election candidate.
Worse yet, he said, Pheu Thai leader and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and other top party members had announced that Thaksin could help party candidates campaign for votes.
Nopparut said the transcription of the speech delivered on November 13 and 14 would show the EC who is the real owner of the party.
He pointed out that while Thaksin was making the speeches, Pheu Thai executives were sitting behind him on stage.
“This proves that Thaksin was the most important person in the election campaign,” Nopparut said.
He said Thaksin had also unveiled several economic policies that Pheu Thai had never talked about and boasted that he would order the government to implement these policies.
For instance, he said, Thaksin talked about a policy to raise the daily minimum wage to 700 baht.
He said this clearly showed that Thaksin could order Pheu Thai to implement the policies announced by him and showed that he influenced the government.