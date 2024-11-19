Anutin boasts Bhumjaithai will beat Pheu Thai and People’s Party

Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed bold predictions by the ruling Pheu Thai and rival People’s Party, declaring Bhumjaithai will defeat both in the next general election.
Pheu Thai patriarch and former PM Thaksin Shinawatra last week boasted during campaigning for the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation election that Pheu Thai would sweep over 200 House seats in the next election.
Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of Move Forward, the predecessor of the People’s Party (PP), countered that PP would win at least 270 MPs in the next national election.
Anutin quipped that if all the claims made by various parties during campaigns in Udon Thani were true, the House would need to have about 2,000 seats.
“And Bhumjaithai would set a target of winning 399 MP seats,” he joked.
Anutin said he had sent messages cautioning all provincial governors to stay neutral in upcoming elections for PAO chiefs, starting with Sunday’s vote in Udon Thani.
The Election Commission has scheduled 29 PAO chief elections before February 1 next year.
Anutin said Bhumjaithai would not field candidates for PAO elections, though two politicians allied with his party are contesting in Surin.