Anutin boasts Bhumjaithai will beat Pheu Thai and People’s Party

Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed bold predictions by the ruling Pheu Thai and rival People’s Party, declaring Bhumjaithai will defeat both in the next general election.

Pheu Thai patriarch and former PM Thaksin Shinawatra last week boasted during campaigning for the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation election that Pheu Thai would sweep over 200 House seats in the next election.

Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of Move Forward, the predecessor of the People’s Party (PP), countered that PP would win at least 270 MPs in the next national election.