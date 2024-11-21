No ruling yet on Surachate’s fight against police dismissal: court

The Supreme Administrative Court did not issue a ruling as reported on a lawsuit filed by former deputy national police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, the court office announced on Wednesday.

The Office of the Central Administrative Court told the media that the court is still deliberating on the case Surachate filed against the Royal Thai Police, demanding that it annul his dismissal order.

The former deputy police chief had filed the case on August 27, asking the court to annul his dismissal and order the police commission to reinstate him.

On November 13, Thai media rushed to report that Surachate had lost the case against the Royal Thai Police commissioner-general, the police merit protection committee and the prime minister in the capacity of police commission chairperson.