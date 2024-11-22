Paetongtarn welcomes court victory with renewed commitment to goals

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra heaved a sigh of relief on Friday after learning that the Constitutional Court had rejected a petition against her party and her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The petition, filed by lawyer Teerayut Suwankesorn, claimed Thaksin was influencing the ruling Pheu Thai Party and colluding with it to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

Speaking at Government House, Paetongtarn said: “We will continue working as usual. It’s important to separate responsibilities for the nation from personal matters. As for my father, I will always support him.”

When asked if this outcome proves that Thaksin has stronger political immunity compared to previous prime ministers, she said: “Everybody has their own immunity. However, dealing with such matters requires more inner strength. I try to remain mindful in both joy and sorrow.”