Paetongtarn welcomes court victory with renewed commitment to goals

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra heaved a sigh of relief on Friday after learning that the Constitutional Court had rejected a petition against her party and her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
The petition, filed by lawyer Teerayut Suwankesorn, claimed Thaksin was influencing the ruling Pheu Thai Party and colluding with it to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.
Speaking at Government House, Paetongtarn said: “We will continue working as usual. It’s important to separate responsibilities for the nation from personal matters. As for my father, I will always support him.”
When asked if this outcome proves that Thaksin has stronger political immunity compared to previous prime ministers, she said: “Everybody has their own immunity. However, dealing with such matters requires more inner strength. I try to remain mindful in both joy and sorrow.”
As for Thaksin’s remarks at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Bangkok on Thursday, where he said he was now “on the ground” after experiencing “heaven and hell”, the PM said: “This is something he says often. He likes to say that at over 70 years old, he has seen it all – both heaven and hell.”
When asked whether the reduced political tension would boost her government’s performance, she said: “These are separate issues. Politics must move forward, and the government will continue working. Political stability is essential. We understand that public figures are open to scrutiny, but our goal is to ensure that the government completes its four-year term and fully implements its policies.”
She added, “Political stability is vital for investor confidence. It’s like signing a yearly lease; investors need clarity on whether the lease will continue. A stable and secure government provides that confidence, which is critical for economic growth and development.”