Charter court ruling only a temporary relief for Thaksin and Pheu Thai

The Constitutional Court’s decision on Friday to reject a petition that accused Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party of actions aimed at overthrowing the constitutional monarchy system does not mean the former PM and the ruling party are out of the woods yet, as there are two more petitions against them.

The petitioner cited Thaksin's long stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital, alleged collaboration with the People's Party to amend the Constitution and holding negotiations with political party leaders to form a government at his residence to justify the plea to the court.

The court, however, ruled that there was insufficient evidence to suggest the accused’s actions would result in the exercise of rights or freedoms to overthrow the democratic system with the King as Head of State.

There are two other cases filed against Thaksin and Pheu Thai, which are currently under consideration by the Election Commission (EC) and the Criminal Court.

In the first case, a group has petitioned the EC to disband Pheu Thai, accusing Thaksin, the father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn, as exerting influence over the ruling party.

The group cited as evidence the meeting of leaders of government coalition parties at Thaksin’s house after PM Srettha Thavisin was removed from the post by a court order. They also cited several public interviews by Thaksin and how many of his visions and suggestions have become the Paetongtarn government’s policies.