War of words between Pheu Thai and People’s Party is just ‘acting’

An opinion survey found that most Thai voters see the ongoing war of words between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and opposition People’s Party as “acting”, but most don’t see the two parties working together in a future coalition government.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents, at least 18 years old, nationwide from November 18 to 20.

The survey was carried out after the two parties engaged in a war of words while campaigning for elections of chiefs of provincial administration organisations.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra boasted in Udon Thani province that Pheu Thai would defeat the People’s Party and would bag more than 200 seats in the next general election.