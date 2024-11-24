War of words between Pheu Thai and People’s Party is just ‘acting’

An opinion survey found that most Thai voters see the ongoing war of words between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and opposition People’s Party as “acting”, but most don’t see the two parties working together in a future coalition government.
The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents, at least 18 years old, nationwide from November 18 to 20.
The survey was carried out after the two parties engaged in a war of words while campaigning for elections of chiefs of provincial administration organisations.
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra boasted in Udon Thani province that Pheu Thai would defeat the People’s Party and would bag more than 200 seats in the next general election.
Pita Limjaroenrat, former Move Forward Party leader who joined the People’s Party campaign, retaliated by saying the People’s Party would sweep more than 270 seats in the next poll.
Asked about their opinion on the war of words between the two parties:
Asked whether they thought the two parties could be partners in the next coalition government:
Asked whether they thought Pheu Thais is the only party that could challenge People’s Party:
Asked whether they thought Thaksin’s prediction of winning 200 House seats was possible, the respondents replied:
Asked about their opinion on those under political ban, such as Thaksin and Pita, helping their parties campaign for candidates: