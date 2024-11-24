Elections for CEOs of three provincial organisations underway today

Voting is underway on Sunday for CEO elections of three provincial administrative organisations, with unofficial results expected late at night.

The Election Commission (EC) is holding the elections in Udon Thani, Phetchaburi and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces.

In Udon Thani, the ruling Pheu Thai Party candidate Sarawut Phetphanomporn is pitted against the opposition People’s Party’s Kanisorn Kureerang.

In Phetchaburi, the former CEO of Phetchaburi PAO, Chaiya Angkinant, is facing off against former Phetchaburi MP Krit Kaewyu.