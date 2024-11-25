Pheu Thai beats People’s Party in Udon Thani PAO election

Residents of three provinces across Thailand – Phetchaburi in the West, Udon Thani in the Northeast, and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the South – turned out on Sunday (November 24) to elect new presidents of their respective Provincial Administrative Organisations (PAO) to replace the former incumbents who resigned before completing their terms,

Udon Thani, a significant political battleground, featured candidates from two major parties and an independent contender, namely Kanisorn Kureerang of the People's Party, Sarawut Phetphanomporn of Pheu Thai, and independent Danuch Tantherdthit (Independent)

The election in Udon Thani covered 20 districts, with 2,243 polling stations and 1,237,629 eligible voters.

The unofficial results showed Sarawut with 327,487 votes leading Kanisorn with 268,675 votes. Danch received 17,224 votes

At 8.30pm, Prasert Jantararuangthong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, hosted a press conference with Sarawut and his team at the Pheu Thai Party’s election coordination centre in Udon Thani, declaring Sarawut the winner. Sarawut attributed his victory to the significant support of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who also made a congratulatory video call.

The People's Party, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to the voters of Udon Thani for their support of Kanisorn, emphasising the competitive nature of this local election. They highlighted that the campaign focused on policy proposals to win public trust, reflecting the ideal atmosphere for local elections nationwide.