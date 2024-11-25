More protests will only harm the economy, Phumtham tells Sondhi

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai called on whistleblower-cum-media-tycoon Sondhi Limthongkul on Monday to not damage the country’s economy again by organising street protests.

Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy PM, made the call one day after Sondhi, founder of the Manager Group, hinted that he may have to lead street protests again now that several national issues are worsening.

Sondhi made this declaration to the press corps on Sunday before heading to deliver a speech at a forum held at Thammasat University’s Tha Phra Chan campus.