More protests will only harm the economy, Phumtham tells Sondhi

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai called on whistleblower-cum-media-tycoon Sondhi Limthongkul on Monday to not damage the country’s economy again by organising street protests.
Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy PM, made the call one day after Sondhi, founder of the Manager Group, hinted that he may have to lead street protests again now that several national issues are worsening.
Sondhi made this declaration to the press corps on Sunday before heading to deliver a speech at a forum held at Thammasat University’s Tha Phra Chan campus.
He said he was old and did not want to affect his health by leading protests, but he may have no choice. He said the issues included rising corruption, politicians allegedly abusing their power to “steal” land from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the possibility of the government giving in to Cambodia’s claim of marine territory in the Gulf of Thailand.
Sondhi was among the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) leaders who launched street protests in 2005 resulting in the ouster of Thaksin Shinawatra’s government the following year. PAD again began protesting in May 2008 and only stopped when the People Power Party’s government led by Thaksin’s brother-in-law Somchai Wongsuwat was ousted and then-Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva took over in December.
Phumtham said Sondhi should be reminded of the damage he caused to the country’s economy with his protests in the past, adding that the Pheu Thai-led government was ready to face checks and balances.
He added that instead of holding protests, Sondhi should turn to the justice system and take action against the government.
“Think about the impact, because people are now in economic hardship,” he said, adding that street protests like the ones Sondhi had previously led would cause very severe damage to the country.