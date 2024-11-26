Pheu Thai vs People’s Party: A finale with no happy ending

Sunday’s election for Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chief ended in a win for the ruling Pheu Thai Party over the opposition People’s Party, after a fierce battle between the country’s two largest political forces.

Both sides wheeled out their big guns at campaign rallies and heated debates, led by Thaksin Shinawatra for Pheu Thai and Pita Limjaroenrat for the People’s Party.

Pheu Thai’s Sarawut Petchpanomphon won the election by nearly 60,000 votes, garnering 327,487 votes against 268,675 for People’s Party candidate Kanison Khurirang.

Dubbed a "proxy war" in the Northeast heartland of Thaksin’s red-shirt supporters, Sunday’s election was seen as a morale boost for Pheu Thai as it gears up for future battles. However, the People’s Party claimed that the relatively narrow margin of victory, in the tens of thousands rather than hundreds of thousands, signalled its continued popularity in Isaan and the desire for change among its people.

Pita, former leader of Move Forward, People’s Party’s predecessor, took to social media to rally supporters, describing the loss as a "defeat with progress" since the vote gap was smaller than the Move Forward Party's previous losses.