Nattawut dismisses Sondhi’s protest plans, doubts he can rally masses

It is unlikely that yellow-shirt leader Sondhi Limthongkul will be able to rally masses to take to the streets like in the past, PM’s adviser Natthawut Saikua said on Tuesday.

Nattawut, a former red-shirt leader, explained that people have become politically mature and have learned that all protests against the Thai Rak Thai and People Power parties in the past had only been done for the military and elite to seize power.

He expressed his opinion in a Facebook comment responding to claims made by Sondhi, a media tycoon and whistleblower who once co-led the People’s Alliance for Democracy. Sondhi said on Sunday that the political situation was ripe for protests against the government on several issues, including the possibility of Thailand losing territory in the Gulf of Thailand thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed by the Thai Rak Thai-led government in 2001.