Nattawut dismisses Sondhi’s protest plans, doubts he can rally masses

It is unlikely that yellow-shirt leader Sondhi Limthongkul will be able to rally masses to take to the streets like in the past, PM’s adviser Natthawut Saikua said on Tuesday.
Nattawut, a former red-shirt leader, explained that people have become politically mature and have learned that all protests against the Thai Rak Thai and People Power parties in the past had only been done for the military and elite to seize power.
He expressed his opinion in a Facebook comment responding to claims made by Sondhi, a media tycoon and whistleblower who once co-led the People’s Alliance for Democracy. Sondhi said on Sunday that the political situation was ripe for protests against the government on several issues, including the possibility of Thailand losing territory in the Gulf of Thailand thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed by the Thai Rak Thai-led government in 2001.
Nattawut, however, said Sondhi will not be able to rally the masses in the name of nationalism because negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia have not yet started.
He said that when the government led by PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra starts negotiating, it will be done transparently as there is more than 10 trillion baht worth of petroleum at stake.
Nattawut added that he believes most people want to see the Pheu Thai-led government work first and Paetongtarn will soon announce her government’s achievements in its first three months in office. He said people were also waiting to see the new economic stimulus policies that will be implemented to improve people’s quality of life.
However, he said, if Sondhi does manage to rally the crowds for a protest, he believes some People’s Party members will join the yellow shirts even though they are against several issues related to the monarchy, like the lese majeste law.