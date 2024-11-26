Rifts seen between Paetongtarn, Pirapan over clean energy strategy

Signs of conflict have emerged between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga over clean energy policies.
Government House sources said tensions between the two leaders led them to cancel a joint press conference on Tuesday following a meeting of the National Energy Policy Board, which was chaired by the prime minister.
Paetongtarn spoke to the press alone, while Pirapan issued a press statement.
Sources said Paetongtarn urged the Energy Ministry and the National Energy Policy Board to expedite projects to purchase electricity from the private sector through the Direct Power Purchase Agreement (Direct PPA), aiming to add 2,000 megawatts of clean energy. In contrast, Pirapan instructed the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to delay the purchase of clean energy in the second phase.
Sources also noted that Pirapan had delayed several clean energy projects and halted the selection process for members of the Energy Regulatory Commission, much to the dismay of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.
Paetongtarn hails from Pheu Thai, while Piraphan is a member of the coalition partner United Thai Nation Party.
During the meeting, Paetongtarn emphasised that it was her first session with the energy board and that she wanted the focus to be on clean energy. She urged the board to speed up the implementation of clean energy plans and revise the criteria for selecting firms to produce clean energy under the Direct PPA.
The PM said the procurement process should ensure that clean energy costs remain affordable, which would enhance Thailand’s competitiveness for foreign investment.
However, Pirapan did not touch upon clean energy projects in his press release. Instead, he talked about the board’s decision to maintain the rates for oil and gas firms to contribute to the energy conservation fund at the rate of 0.05 baht for every litre of oil sold, though gas producers would be exempt. These rates will take effect on December 1.