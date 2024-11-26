Rifts seen between Paetongtarn, Pirapan over clean energy strategy

Paetongtarn hails from Pheu Thai, while Piraphan is a member of the coalition partner United Thai Nation Party.

During the meeting, Paetongtarn emphasised that it was her first session with the energy board and that she wanted the focus to be on clean energy. She urged the board to speed up the implementation of clean energy plans and revise the criteria for selecting firms to produce clean energy under the Direct PPA.

The PM said the procurement process should ensure that clean energy costs remain affordable, which would enhance Thailand’s competitiveness for foreign investment.

However, Pirapan did not touch upon clean energy projects in his press release. Instead, he talked about the board’s decision to maintain the rates for oil and gas firms to contribute to the energy conservation fund at the rate of 0.05 baht for every litre of oil sold, though gas producers would be exempt. These rates will take effect on December 1.

