Cabinet to consider BOT chairman nomination next week or later: Pichai

Pichai confirmed to the press before the mobile Cabinet meeting in Chiang Mai that he had received the documents from the selection committee, but he would have to first review Kittiratt’s qualifications.

He said qualifications of the proposed new BOT board members – former Finance Ministry deputy permanent secretary Chunhajit Sangmai and secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission Pornanong Budsaratragoon – would also be reviewed.

When asked if the Cabinet would consider the appointment of the new central bank chairman and board members next week, Pichai said it could be done next week or the week after.