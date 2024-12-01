PM’s popularity above 50% but government’s rating falls in November

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra retained her popularity rating at over 50%, but her government’s performance indices for November fell from the previous month, an opinion survey found.

The political-index survey by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll) for November found that several performance indices of the government were lower than those in October.

Suan Dusit Poll conducted the survey among 2,078 respondents nationwide from November 25 to 29 and announced the results on Sunday.

The respondents were asked via field and online surveys to rate the performance of the government and the opposition on 25 indices on a scale of 1 to 10. The 25 indices were compiled into the Thai political index, which dropped in November to 4.92 from 5.01 in the previous month.