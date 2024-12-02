Boonsong is eligible for release on parole: Corrections Dept

The Corrections Department chief said on Monday that former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom is eligible for parole because he has served two-thirds of his prison sentence.
Sahakarn Phetnarin, director-general of the Department of Corrections, confirmed the Medical Correctional Hospital’s announcement of Boonsong’s release.
The former minister had been slapped with a sentence of 48 years in prison over the government-to-government rice deal scandal. In 2021, a royal pardon reduced Boonsong’s term to 16 years, and again to 10 years. He is scheduled to complete his term on April 21, 2028.
Sahakarn said Boonsong, who is wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet, will have to comply with the rules of probation, like not leaving the country or participating in political activities.