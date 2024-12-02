Boonsong is eligible for release on parole: Corrections Dept

The Corrections Department chief said on Monday that former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom is eligible for parole because he has served two-thirds of his prison sentence.

Sahakarn Phetnarin, director-general of the Department of Corrections, confirmed the Medical Correctional Hospital’s announcement of Boonsong’s release.

The former minister had been slapped with a sentence of 48 years in prison over the government-to-government rice deal scandal. In 2021, a royal pardon reduced Boonsong’s term to 16 years, and again to 10 years. He is scheduled to complete his term on April 21, 2028.