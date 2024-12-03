Conditional release of Boonsong ‘not paving way’ for Yingluck return

The minister of justice has denied that the conditional release of former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom is aimed at paving the way for Yingluck Shinawatra to return home.
Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong revealed that beyond Boonsong, other prisoners involved in the rice-pledging scandal, including civil servants, who meet the criteria for conditional release may also be granted such relief.
He said the Department of Corrections is responsible for making such decisions in accordance with the regulations for conditional release.
In the case of Boonsong, he has already received four pardons and has served seven years, so he has three years remaining. During this time, Boonsong will wear an electronic monitoring bracelet and must reside at his son's home in Chiang Mai. He must report regularly to the probation office, and travel outside the country is prohibited. If he wishes to leave the province, he must first obtain permission.
Thawee also emphasised that the conditional release process does not involve any favouritism, as others, including civil servants, have also been granted conditional release. The Ministry of Justice’s conditional release committee, which includes various agencies oversees the process. The minister is not involved in this process. If the committee’s decision is not unanimous, it will be reviewed.
Regarding former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who was convicted of negligence in the rice-pledging scandal, Thawee said she would have to follow legal procedures if she wished to return to Thailand. She would need to report to the court, and an arrest warrant could be issued.
He emphasised that there are no special procedures for her return, except for health reasons. He also clarified that Yingluck has not made any requests to return to the country and reiterated that everyone must follow the law.
Regarding the conditional release of Boonsong, and whether it would pave the way for the release of other prisoners involved in the rice-pledging corruption case, including Yingluck, the minister explained that the conditional release granted to Boonsong is part of a broader programme where more than 1,000 prisoners, including those involved in drug-related cases, are granted conditional release.
Addressing public criticism of the justice system's relatively short prison sentences, Thawee said this is not an issue unique to Thailand, but is a global phenomenon. He cited his visit to the Department of Corrections in Malaysia, where of 70,000 prisoners, 30,000 received conditional release. The following year, a rotation will occur, with those who had previously been released returning to prison while others still incarcerated will receive conditional release.