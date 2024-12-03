Conditional release of Boonsong ‘not paving way’ for Yingluck return

The minister of justice has denied that the conditional release of former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom is aimed at paving the way for Yingluck Shinawatra to return home.

Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong revealed that beyond Boonsong, other prisoners involved in the rice-pledging scandal, including civil servants, who meet the criteria for conditional release may also be granted such relief.

He said the Department of Corrections is responsible for making such decisions in accordance with the regulations for conditional release.

In the case of Boonsong, he has already received four pardons and has served seven years, so he has three years remaining. During this time, Boonsong will wear an electronic monitoring bracelet and must reside at his son's home in Chiang Mai. He must report regularly to the probation office, and travel outside the country is prohibited. If he wishes to leave the province, he must first obtain permission.