National Defence Organisation Act to undergo further revisions

The Pheu Thai Party would not face another military coup if all parties understand that global society has changed, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said on Wednesday.

His comment came in response to Pheu Thai MP Prayut Siripanich’s draft National Defence Organisation Act, which grants the Cabinet the power to consider appointing senior military officers to prevent a coup.

However, later Prayut revealed that he would propose withdrawing the draft for further revision during the Pheu Thai Party’s meeting on Thursday morning, December 12.

Prasert confirmed that the draft act can be proposed to the House of Representatives, but it should first pass political party screening. He believes that Prayut’s move to withdraw the draft bill relates to further revision.

“Lawmakers should clarify during the political party meeting the importance and details of their proposed draft bills,” he said, adding that draft bills usually first go to the government whip’s for consideration.