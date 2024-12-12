National Defence Organisation Act to undergo further revisions

The Pheu Thai Party would not face another military coup if all parties understand that global society has changed, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said on Wednesday.
His comment came in response to Pheu Thai MP Prayut Siripanich’s draft National Defence Organisation Act, which grants the Cabinet the power to consider appointing senior military officers to prevent a coup.
However, later Prayut revealed that he would propose withdrawing the draft for further revision during the Pheu Thai Party’s meeting on Thursday morning, December 12.
Prasert confirmed that the draft act can be proposed to the House of Representatives, but it should first pass political party screening. He believes that Prayut’s move to withdraw the draft bill relates to further revision.
“Lawmakers should clarify during the political party meeting the importance and details of their proposed draft bills,” he said, adding that draft bills usually first go to the government whip’s for consideration.
Prasert did not expect another military coup to happen, saying that if all parties understand that the global society has changed, there should be no more military coups for whatever reasons.
He also asked all parties to think thoroughly before acting, noting that the country has had to face up to several issues.
Prasert added that a draft of the Defence Ministry Administration Act proposed by former Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang should pass the lawmaking process and public hearings before being proposed to the House of Representatives.
Sutin’s draft act allows the Prime Minister to suspend any military personnel involved in planning a military coup.
Incumbent Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also said Prayut planned to withdraw the draft National Defence Organisation Act for further revision.
He explained that the Pheu Thai Party has nothing to do with the draft act because it has not been proposed yet, adding that a delay would enable Prayut to improve the draft act appropriately.
He refused to comment on the areas Prayut should adjust in his draft bill, merely saying that it should meet the demands of the people.
Addressing Sutin’s draft of the Defence Ministry Administration Act, Phumtham said he had discussed it with relevant agencies who all agreed that it should be improved.
Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Nakphanit has acknowledged issues for consideration, he said, adding that the revision should be conducted as soon as possible to ensure a smooth process.
Phumtham confirmed that Thailand already has laws for military coup prevention stricter than the draft Defence Ministry Administration Act.
The Constitution stipulates that a military coup is not right, he said. He asked all parties to seek ways to prevent military coups, such as developing a culture of democracy similar to other countries.
“I believe that Thai democracy has developed over time but development should be constant,” he said.
As for House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha’s suggestion to adopt the South Korea model for tackling military coups, Phumtham said there are many ways to solve this problem.
“We know that this problem exists in a democracy, but we have to look at the causes, not just propose one way and it will solve all the problems,” he said, adding that further development is necessary to reach a conclusion on the issues.