Opposition MP slams Paetongtarn over her no-show in Parliament

People’s Party MP Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat lambasted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her absence on the first day of the House session and failing to answer queries from the opposition.

Nattacha on Thursday said he had already informed the government of his interpellation before the House meeting was convened on Thursday.

He wanted to question the PM about the alien Blackchin tilapia fish invasion of the ecosystem, which, he claimed, had severely affected local fishermen.

“I intended to use the first day of the session to ask the leader, the PM. But before the meeting today, I heard the PM say that she was looking for an ‘appropriate’ time, and then she said that today is not appropriate.

“What kind of person is this to say that the first day of work is not appropriate for work?” a furious Nattacha said.