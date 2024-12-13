Thaksin affirmed that no other country has claimed sovereignty over Ko Kut

Speaking at today’s seminar for Pheu Thai Party MPs in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thaksin said he would explain to party members how MOU 44—an agreement outlining negotiations to resolve the overlapping maritime area dispute with Cambodia—was initiated during his tenure as Prime Minister and the reasons behind it. This explanation, he said, is intended to provide MPs with a clearer understanding. He reaffirmed that it is absolutely certain—100%—that Ko Kut belongs to Thailand.

Thaksin also highlighted reports from several Cambodian media outlets claiming that Cambodian leaders stated Ko Kut is not part of Thailand, dismissing these as fake news generated with the help of AI.