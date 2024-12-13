Thaksin affirmed that no other country has claimed sovereignty over Ko Kut

Speaking at today’s seminar for Pheu Thai Party MPs in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thaksin said he would explain to party members how MOU 44—an agreement outlining negotiations to resolve the overlapping maritime area dispute with Cambodia—was initiated during his tenure as Prime Minister and the reasons behind it. This explanation, he said, is intended to provide MPs with a clearer understanding. He reaffirmed that it is absolutely certain—100%—that Ko Kut belongs to Thailand.
Thaksin also highlighted reports from several Cambodian media outlets claiming that Cambodian leaders stated Ko Kut is not part of Thailand, dismissing these as fake news generated with the help of AI.
“Today’s technology is alarming. It can sometimes uncover the truth, but it can also be manipulated by ill-intentioned individuals to spread fabricated stories. People often take things out of context without properly analyzing the cause and effect or understanding the full details,” he said.
“In reality, an MOU simply sets a framework for discussions on unresolved issues; it is not an agreement. The idea that Ko Kut has been handed over to Cambodia is absurd and unfounded,” Thaksin added.
He elaborated that an MOU serves as a guideline for identifying topics to be discussed, and reaching a final agreement is not a prerequisite.
Thaksin noted that inadequate communication from past governments had caused public confusion, leading some to believe agreements had already been finalized.
In closing, Thaksin emphasized that democracy allows people the right to voice their opinions. “We are open to listening, but after hearing different voices, we must consider the majority’s opinion. While we acknowledge the loud voices, if the majority disagrees, the majority must prevail,” he said.