People's Party hopes NACC will soon unravel who aided Thaksin to avoid jail

Rangsiman urged the NACC to disclose all facts about who was involved and how, stating that there has been no documentation or explanation regarding Thaksin’s stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital. He emphasized that, as someone closely monitoring the matter, he would continue to follow its progress.
"All diligent civil servants must perform their duties with integrity. Anyone with information or evidence on this matter can send it to me, and I will gladly act upon it. Any useful information for the NACC’s work will also be handed over to them," Rangsiman said.
The deputy leader of the People's Party acknowledged that the NACC’s procedures might take time, as they operate within their mandate. However, he argued that if all evidence is already available, there is no need to use the full timeframe.
He believes the matter can be resolved swiftly if the evidence is complete. Key questions that need to be reviewed include whether Thaksin was genuinely ill, whether his transfer to the hospital was lawful, whether his 180-day hospital stay was legally compliant, and whether the evaluation process for his parole adhered to established criteria.
Rangsiman admitted that while the Pheu Thai Party holds the government, the controversy surrounding Thaksin has severely undermined the government’s credibility.
"Thaksin overshadows Paetongtarn as Prime Minister. He plays the role of the real leader, making it seem as though Paetongtarn holds no position. When combined with the 14th-floor controversy, the government’s credibility has plummeted," Rangsiman remarked.
"I believe we must acknowledge that the political crisis that may arise this time includes various factors, but not an insignificant part of it is caused by the Pheu Thai Party itself," he concluded.
Thaksin was found guilty of abuse of power and conflicts of interest, charges that he evaded for 15 years while in self-imposed exile.
He made a dramatic return to Thailand in August 2023 and was jailed for eight years, a sentence commuted days later by Thailand's king to one year. Thaksin spent only a few hours in jail before being transferred to hospital on health grounds, where he spent six months before being paroled in February.
NACC on Monday ( December 16 ) resolved to investigate 12 government officials for allegedly allowing Thaksin to stay at hospital instead of jail.