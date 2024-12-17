People's Party hopes NACC will soon unravel who aided Thaksin to avoid jail

The deputy leader of the People's Party acknowledged that the NACC’s procedures might take time, as they operate within their mandate. However, he argued that if all evidence is already available, there is no need to use the full timeframe.

He believes the matter can be resolved swiftly if the evidence is complete. Key questions that need to be reviewed include whether Thaksin was genuinely ill, whether his transfer to the hospital was lawful, whether his 180-day hospital stay was legally compliant, and whether the evaluation process for his parole adhered to established criteria.

Rangsiman admitted that while the Pheu Thai Party holds the government, the controversy surrounding Thaksin has severely undermined the government’s credibility.

"Thaksin overshadows Paetongtarn as Prime Minister. He plays the role of the real leader, making it seem as though Paetongtarn holds no position. When combined with the 14th-floor controversy, the government’s credibility has plummeted," Rangsiman remarked.

"I believe we must acknowledge that the political crisis that may arise this time includes various factors, but not an insignificant part of it is caused by the Pheu Thai Party itself," he concluded.