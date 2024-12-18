No proof of undermining of monarchy in Thaksin case: court

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday voted unanimously to reject a complaint filed by a serial petitioner against the justice minister, the Corrections Department chief and the Bangkok Remand Prison chief.

The nine judges decided to reject political activist Kongdecha Chairat’s petition on grounds that he had failed to establish proof with facts and documents that the three defenders had violated the charter to undermine the monarchy.

In his complaint, Kongdecha accused Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, director-general of the Corrections Department and chief of the Bangkok Remand Prison of abusing their authority to help former PM Thaksin Shinawatra spend his sentence in the comfort of a suite in the Police General Hospital instead of behind bars.