Kla Tham Party welcomes Thamanat’s faction of expelled PPRP MPs

Thamanat’s faction was reportedly allocated its Cabinet seat quota when it was a rebel faction in the PPRP.

When asked if he would return to the Cabinet if there is a reshuffle in the future, Thamanat said his younger brother, Deputy Agriculture Minister Akara Prompow and Narumon were already representing him.

“It’s okay whether I get a post or not. If I get a post, it’s fine, if not, I’ll focus on working in Parliament,” Thamanat said.

He went on to say that Kla Tham was not a new party but had developed from the Thai Economics Party, and all its MPs have been elected twice.

As for the executive board, he said the line-up was entirely up to the party leader.

Thamanat denied that Kla Tham would be an alternative party for Pheu Thai MPs in case the ruling party is dissolved by a court.

Instead, he said, Kla Tham will fight other parties to its fullest extent in the next election and may even wipe out PPRP candidates in the next poll.

“I don’t want to boast, but MPs who earned more than 20,000 votes in their constituencies in the last poll are with us now,” he said.

He also rejected talk of reprisals from Prawit, saying: “We politicians have to work constructively. I will not harass anyone first, but will take revenge if someone harasses me.”

