Paetongtarn welcomes reporters’ year-end label

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday that it was fine for Government House reporters to call her administration “the government pampered by Dad”, saying her father had a lot of good and useful experience to share with her.

Paetongtarn was responding to year-end nicknames given by Government House reporters to the government and certain Cabinet members as a New Year tradition.

Paetongtarn said her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, had accumulated good experience on making the country’s economy good, so it was fine for her father to advise her government.