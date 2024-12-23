Paetongtarn dismisses reports of Pheu Thai-Bhumjaithai rifts

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters on Monday that her father, ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul played golf because they were old friends, not because they had conflicts.
She was responding to reports that Thaksin, seen as coalition leader Pheu Thai Party’s patriarch, had invited Anutin for a game of golf at the Stone Hill Club in Pathum Thani to mend rifts.
On Sunday, Thaksin was seen teeing off with Anutin and two business leaders – Gulf Energy Development CEO Sarath Ratanavadi and PTT Plc CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang.
The game came after Thaksin reportedly attacked Bhumjaithai for not being a sincere partner of the Pheu Thai-led coalition.
Thaksin had reportedly said at a Pheu Thai meeting on December 13 that Bhumjaithai’s ministers failed to join the Cabinet meeting when it resolved to issue an executive decree on tax reform. He said their absence clearly indicated Bhumjaithai’s plans to betray the leading party if given a chance.
Thaksin also slammed Bhumjaithai for voting against Pheu Thai’s national referendum bill, saying coalition partners should take the same stance.
Paetongtarn said she believes Thaksin and Anutin met for a game of golf as a yearend pastime as the two had known each other for over 20 years.
“It’s normal for people to have fun at the end of the year,” she said.
The premier, who is also Pheu Thai leader, said she has been in close contact with Anutin.
“If we have problems, we can settle them by talking. I also talk to other coalition partners if problems occur,” she said.
When asked if this game of golf would end speculation about rifts between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, Paetongtarn quipped: “What do you think? Would it? We don’t have rifts anyway.”