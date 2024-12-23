Paetongtarn dismisses reports of Pheu Thai-Bhumjaithai rifts

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters on Monday that her father, ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul played golf because they were old friends, not because they had conflicts.

She was responding to reports that Thaksin, seen as coalition leader Pheu Thai Party’s patriarch, had invited Anutin for a game of golf at the Stone Hill Club in Pathum Thani to mend rifts.

On Sunday, Thaksin was seen teeing off with Anutin and two business leaders – Gulf Energy Development CEO Sarath Ratanavadi and PTT Plc CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang.

The game came after Thaksin reportedly attacked Bhumjaithai for not being a sincere partner of the Pheu Thai-led coalition.