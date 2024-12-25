Thailand to hold provincial admin elections nationwide on Feb 1

The Election Commission (EC) announced on Wednesday that Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) elections will be held nationwide on February 1, 2025, to fill up positions left vacant by PAO presidents who have not completed their term.
Several PAO presidents in various provinces resigned before their terms ended on December 19, 2024, requiring elections to be held within 60 days. Elections for officials completing their terms must take place within 45 days.
After the 2014 military-led coup, PAO elections were held for the first time on December 20, 2020, under the 2017 Constitution and local election laws, which set the term end date at December 19, 2024.
The EC has scheduled the registration period for members of the PAO Council and governors from December 23 to 27. A total of 47 provinces are set to register PAO presidential candidates, while 76 provinces will register council members. The elections will take place on February 1, 2025.
The 47 provinces holding PAO president elections include Krabi, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Pattani, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phrae, Phuket, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yala, Rayong, Lopburi, Lampang, Lamphun, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Songkhla, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Surat Thani, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu and Amnat Charoen.
Provinces excluded from the upcoming elections are those that previously held by-elections, either due to the resignation of the local government chief before their term ended or due to election fraud.
Here’s a list of provinces and candidates elected in by-elections:
2022
2023
2024
The most recent election on December 22 saw Pheu Thai candidates Chaisiri Supharakjinda and Kant Galpinanat elected in Uttaradit and Ubon Ratchatani respectively.
The Bhumjaithai Party supported candidates linked to its political network, securing leadership in 10 provinces. The Pheu Thai Party also took leadership in 10 provinces, while Palang Pracharath and the United Thai Nation Party secured leadership in three provinces each. The Kla Tham Party won in one province.
The remaining 47 provinces, for which elections will be held on February 1, the outcomes will be a key influence on the future political landscape in Thailand.