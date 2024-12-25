Thailand to hold provincial admin elections nationwide on Feb 1

The Election Commission (EC) announced on Wednesday that Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) elections will be held nationwide on February 1, 2025, to fill up positions left vacant by PAO presidents who have not completed their term.

Several PAO presidents in various provinces resigned before their terms ended on December 19, 2024, requiring elections to be held within 60 days. Elections for officials completing their terms must take place within 45 days.

After the 2014 military-led coup, PAO elections were held for the first time on December 20, 2020, under the 2017 Constitution and local election laws, which set the term end date at December 19, 2024.

The EC has scheduled the registration period for members of the PAO Council and governors from December 23 to 27. A total of 47 provinces are set to register PAO presidential candidates, while 76 provinces will register council members. The elections will take place on February 1, 2025.