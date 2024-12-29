PP leader edges out Paetongtarn as favourite choice for PM: survey

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut has edged out Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the top choice as prime minister, an opinion survey found.

In its fourth-quarter opinion survey on popularity ratings of key politicians and parties, the Nida Poll of the National Institute of Development Administration found that Natthaphong enjoyed a rating of 29.85%, followed by 28.80% for Paetongtarn.

The survey was carried out among 2,000 residents around the country who were at least 18 years old. It was held between December 19 and 24.