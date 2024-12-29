PP leader edges out Paetongtarn as favourite choice for PM: survey

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut has edged out Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the top choice as prime minister, an opinion survey found.
In its fourth-quarter opinion survey on popularity ratings of key politicians and parties, the Nida Poll of the National Institute of Development Administration found that Natthaphong enjoyed a rating of 29.85%, followed by 28.80% for Paetongtarn.
The survey was carried out among 2,000 residents around the country who were at least 18 years old. It was held between December 19 and 24.
In the third-quarter survey, Nida Poll found that Paetongtarn’s popularity rating was 31.35% while Natthaphong got 23.50%.
Asked whom they would support as prime minister if an election were held now, the respondents replied:
Asked which party they would vote for if an election were held now, the respondents replied: