Yingluck not to benefit from new rules on home detention: Tawee

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said on Sunday that exiled former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra would not benefit from the new home-detention rules that would take effect early next year.

Tawee said the new rules would be enacted and implemented after next month, but he declined to give the exact timeframe.

He insisted that Yingluck would not be eligible as her penalty was higher than the conditions for home detention.

Tawee said the draft of home-detention rules passed a public hearing on December 17 and most members of the public supported the rules.

He said he initially expected the rules to be announced before the New Year holidays but a lot of preparations have yet to be made before they could be enforced.