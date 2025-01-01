Paetongtarn vows prosperity and opportunity for Thailand in 2025

“With my best wishes for a happy New Year 2025. May this year bring you and your family good health, success and prosperity,” Paetongtarn posted on X.

The PM ended 2024 with a live radio address to the nation at 8.09pm on Tuesday, stating that Thai people and the government had overcome difficulties last year thanks to love, unity and mutual understanding.

She acknowledged flooding across Thailand had severely impacted lives, property and the economy, but praised the public and private sectors for cooperating to lift people out of trouble.