Paetongtarn vows prosperity and opportunity for Thailand in 2025

“With my best wishes for a happy New Year 2025. May this year bring you and your family good health, success and prosperity,” Paetongtarn posted on X.
The PM ended 2024 with a live radio address to the nation at 8.09pm on Tuesday, stating that Thai people and the government had overcome difficulties last year thanks to love, unity and mutual understanding.
She acknowledged flooding across Thailand had severely impacted lives, property and the economy, but praised the public and private sectors for cooperating to lift people out of trouble.
Paetongtarn promised the government would upgrade flood defences to better protect people against seasonal natural disasters.
Her administration would also hone political, trade and investment strategies to meet economic challenges like geopolitical conflict and trade wars in 2025, she said.
She voiced confidence that the economy would rebound strongly from stimulus policies and people’s participation. Economic strength achieved next year would be sustained in the following years, she added.
Paetongtarn emphasised that 2025 would bring economic opportunities, success and prosperity for Thai citizens, empowering them to pursue their hopes and dreams.
She also asked people to wish for happiness and prosperity for Their Majesties the King and Queen.
“On the occasion of New Year, I wish all Thais happiness with their families, friends and loved ones as they prepare to receive good opportunities from the government throughout 2025,” she said.
Paetongtarn signed off by hoping all Thais “achieve success in everything they hope for. Happy New Year.”