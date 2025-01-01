Phumtham dismisses coup fears, boasts of close ties with top brass

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said he was confident that the Pheu Thai-led coalition will complete its four-year term, adding that he had strong ties with top military leaders.

In a New Year interview, Phumtham, who oversees security affairs, stated that he saw no reason for the political situation to deteriorate to a point of turmoil or for anything to warrant a coup.

He said that as defence minister, he had no conflicts with the military leaders.

“Our ties are very good,” he said. “In a few days, I’ll be dining at the Army chief’s residence, and all other commanders-in-chief will be invited. I heard that one of the military leaders is a good cook, so I’ve asked him to cook us a meal.”