Wan Noor believes govt to stay full term if people’s problems addressed

Parliament President and House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on Wednesday foresaw fiercer arguments in Thai politics in 2025 compared to last year, adding that the Pheu Thai-led government could serve the full term if it solved problems faced by the public.
Wan Noor said it was normal for a government entering the second year of administration to be heavily criticised for policies and promises that have yet to deliver tangible results.
“Several economic problems faced by Thais are still lingering, and would likely prompt fiercer political debates this year than what we saw in 2024 and 2023,” he said.
"However, if we work together, especially if the government can resolve the issues faced by the public, political tension will decrease, and the government may be able to serve its full term."
Wan Noor said he witnessed many MPs and senators conducting their duties in a more constructive direction in the past year, resulting in parliamentary meetings never being disrupted in 2024, and the quorum requirement being always met.
"I hope that in this year, the people will rely on Parliament to solve the country's problems, rather than using other methods,” he said. “It is the democratic way to use Parliament as a forum to debate and resolve the issues of the nation. And our Parliament is ready to work hard to address various problems."
The House speaker also believes that the opposition was now preparing for the next no-confidence debate, during which he wished the government would clarify all the issues to the public. The no-confidence debate is a political mechanism that allows the public to see how both the government and the opposition are performing, he said.