Wan Noor believes govt to stay full term if people’s problems addressed

“Several economic problems faced by Thais are still lingering, and would likely prompt fiercer political debates this year than what we saw in 2024 and 2023,” he said.

"However, if we work together, especially if the government can resolve the issues faced by the public, political tension will decrease, and the government may be able to serve its full term."

Wan Noor said he witnessed many MPs and senators conducting their duties in a more constructive direction in the past year, resulting in parliamentary meetings never being disrupted in 2024, and the quorum requirement being always met.