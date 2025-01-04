Asset declaration shows Paetongtarn is Thailand’s richest-ever PM

In 2001, Thaksin reported assets worth 9.84 billion baht to the NACC when he took office as PM.

When Thaksin became the prime minister for the second time in 2005, his assets rose to 12.57 billion baht. Of these, 506.49 million baht were of himself, 8.80 billion baht belonged to his then spouse Potjaman Damapong, and 3.26 billion baht were registered in Paetongtarn’s name, who was not yet of legal age at the time.

The last time Thaksin submitted his list of assets to NACC was in September 2007, at the one-year mark of his second term, when his combined assets fell to 8.48 billion baht.

Behind Paetongtarn and Thaksin, in third place as richest PM is General Prayut Chan-o-cha, with combined assets of 700 million baht.

Property tycoon Srettha Thavisin is fourth with 659 million baht, followed by Yingluck Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s aunt and Thaksin’s younger sister, with 579 million baht.