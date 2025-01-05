Thaksin welcomed to Chiang Rai amid PAO election campaign

Thaksin said all ministries should be able to tackle various issues for people, including rice and electricity prices. Any ministers who are not able to tackle such issues will face replacement, he warned.

He believes that the electricity price will drop to 3.70 baht per unit this year, following a decline in prices of animal feed, fertiliser and medicine.

“This year, the government must work hard, in which drugs and call-centre gangs must be eliminated,” he said.

“All forms of monopoly must be eliminated so that people will have a lower cost of living, better incomes, and better opportunities. All of this will happen in 2025.”

Responding to a call from the audience for him to become PM again, Thaksin said he is old and wants to support his daughter Paetongtarn instead.