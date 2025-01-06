Thaksin rules out return to leadership

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has declared he is not and will not seek to return to the premiership, stating he will instead focus on supporting his daughter's political career and helping to improve living standards for Thai citizens, including a pledge to reduce electricity costs to 3.70 baht per unit this year.
Speaking at a local campaign rally for Salakjit Tiyapairat, who is running for president of the Chiang Rai Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) under the Party for Thailand banner, Thaksin addressed the nation’s substantial public debt. The party has requested a two-year timeframe to tackle the mounting national debt crisis.
During his speech, Thaksin highlighted what he views as a critical issue facing Thailand: the prevalence of inefficient partners across various sectors, particularly in public service. He revealed that the government is currently engaging with civil servants to enhance productivity and meet governmental targets.
“Those who cannot perform will face replacement,” Thaksin stated. “Every ministry must now prioritise issues affecting people's quality of life, including rice prices and utility costs.”
Regarding electricity prices, Thaksin made a firm commitment to reduce rates to 3.70 baht per unit, though he had initially aimed for 3.50 baht. He also promised reductions in the costs of animal feed, fertiliser and medicine within the year.
The former premier outlined three key government priorities for 2025: tackling drug-related issues, eliminating fraudulent call centres, and dismantling monopolies to reduce living costs for Thai citizens.
When supporters in the crowd called for his return as Prime Minister, Thaksin dismissed the suggestion, citing his age. He encouraged the audience to support the younger generation instead, making a light-hearted reference to receiving 300 baht for his campaign appearances across three venues that day. He noted that life away from politics had been more comfortable, mentioning his personal wealth of 60 billion baht.
Salakit brings significant political connections to her campaign. She is a former Chiang Rai PAO chief and wife of Yongyuth Tiyapairat, who previously served as House Speaker and remains one of Thaksin’s key political allies in northern Thailand. She is also the mother of Piyarat Tiyapairat, who currently serves as a Pheu Thai MP representing Chiang Rai province.