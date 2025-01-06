Thaksin rules out return to leadership

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has declared he is not and will not seek to return to the premiership, stating he will instead focus on supporting his daughter's political career and helping to improve living standards for Thai citizens, including a pledge to reduce electricity costs to 3.70 baht per unit this year.

Speaking at a local campaign rally for Salakjit Tiyapairat, who is running for president of the Chiang Rai Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) under the Party for Thailand banner, Thaksin addressed the nation’s substantial public debt. The party has requested a two-year timeframe to tackle the mounting national debt crisis.

During his speech, Thaksin highlighted what he views as a critical issue facing Thailand: the prevalence of inefficient partners across various sectors, particularly in public service. He revealed that the government is currently engaging with civil servants to enhance productivity and meet governmental targets.



