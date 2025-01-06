Senator slams Thaksin for alleged racist remarks, demands apology

Senator Angkhana Neelaphaijit on Monday demanded that former PM Thaksin Shinawatra apologise for allegedly making racist comments about African women at a Pheu Thai rally.
While campaigning for the ruling party’s candidate in Chiang Rai’s provincial administrative organisation election, Thaksin reportedly claimed that Pheu Thai could promote Thai women as global fashion models, asserting that they were far more attractive than African women.
Angkhana quoted Thaksin as comparing Thai women to their African counterparts, stating that African women, whom he described as “black with unattractive noses”, could still earn millions of baht as supermodels.
“African people are black and their noses are short and low … yet they are hired as fashion models. They earn millions of baht for a fashion show,” he allegedly said on the rally stage.
“Teenage girls here are prettier. They need no cosmetic surgery on their noses or chins. From now on, we will select our women – Thai, hilltribe or Karen – who are naturally beautiful and don’t need plastic surgery to become global fashion icons.”
Angkhana expressed hope that Thaksin’s daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, would not ignore her father’s alleged racist remarks. She urged the premier to ensure Thaksin refrains from making similar remarks again, pointing out that he is the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and his comments carry weight, especially since his daughter is the prime minister.
The senator pointed out that Thaksin’s remarks violated the Constitution, which guarantees racial respect and prohibits racism, while also breaching Thailand’s commitment to human rights.
She added that while Thaksin may not hold an official position, his influence within Pheu Thai is undeniable.
“Making such a racist comment in public during a Pheu Thai campaign is a serious matter internationally,” she said.
Angkhana also cautioned that Thaksin’s remarks could undermine the party’s efforts to champion gender equality, particularly concerning the LGBTQI+ community.
“Thaksin should publicly apologise and the prime minister should address the issue with him,” the senator said.