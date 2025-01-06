Senator slams Thaksin for alleged racist remarks, demands apology

Senator Angkhana Neelaphaijit on Monday demanded that former PM Thaksin Shinawatra apologise for allegedly making racist comments about African women at a Pheu Thai rally.

While campaigning for the ruling party’s candidate in Chiang Rai’s provincial administrative organisation election, Thaksin reportedly claimed that Pheu Thai could promote Thai women as global fashion models, asserting that they were far more attractive than African women.

Angkhana quoted Thaksin as comparing Thai women to their African counterparts, stating that African women, whom he described as “black with unattractive noses”, could still earn millions of baht as supermodels.