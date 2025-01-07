House military committee warned against visiting Thai fishing crew in Myanmar

A vice minister for foreign affairs on Tuesday urged the chairman of the House Committee on Military Affairs to cancel his planned visit to four Thai fishing crew members currently detained in Myanmar.
Ras Chalee Chan, a vice minister for foreign affairs, cautioned that if People’s Party MP Viroj Lakkana-adisorn proceeds with the visit to Koh Song, Myanmar might perceive it as an attempt to exert pressure or interfere in its domestic affairs. This could potentially complicate efforts to secure the crew's release.
Ras warned that such a visit could negatively impact the prospects for the release of the detainees.
On November 30, 2024, the Myanmar Navy fired on Thai fishing vessels, seizing one boat along with its captain and 31 crew members, including four Thai nationals. On December 16, the Kawthoung District Court sentenced the four Thai crew members to prison terms of 4 to 6 years and fined them between 30,000 and 200,000 kyats (approximately US$10–62).
Initially, Thai authorities believed the crew members might be released on January 4, Myanmar’s Independence Day, as part of a mass pardon for prisoners. On Monday, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated that Myanmar authorities were processing the steps for their release, and Thai agencies, including the Foreign Ministry, military, and police, were actively working on the matter.
Despite this, Viroj announced on his X page that the House Military Affairs Committee planned to visit Myanmar on January 13–14 to meet the detained Thais, and he intended to lead the visit himself.
On December 12, the House Committee resolved to seek permission from the House Speaker to visit Myanmar to investigate the case involving the Thai fishing boats and the arrests.
Ras explained that while the Foreign Ministry cannot prevent Viroj from making the visit, the delegation would need formal permission from Myanmar’s government through diplomatic channels. He also noted that the prison chief holding the four Thais does not have the authority to release them.
“I urge Viroj to reconsider his actions and carefully evaluate the potential repercussions, especially since the detainees are Thai citizens. People’s lives should not be used for political purposes,” Ras said.