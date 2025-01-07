House military committee warned against visiting Thai fishing crew in Myanmar

A vice minister for foreign affairs on Tuesday urged the chairman of the House Committee on Military Affairs to cancel his planned visit to four Thai fishing crew members currently detained in Myanmar.

Ras Chalee Chan, a vice minister for foreign affairs, cautioned that if People’s Party MP Viroj Lakkana-adisorn proceeds with the visit to Koh Song, Myanmar might perceive it as an attempt to exert pressure or interfere in its domestic affairs. This could potentially complicate efforts to secure the crew's release.

Ras warned that such a visit could negatively impact the prospects for the release of the detainees.