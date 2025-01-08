Yingluck does not qualify for non-prison detention regulations

Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong affirmed on Tuesday (January 7) that former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who faces a pending five-year prison sentence, does not qualify under the Department of Corrections’ 2023 non-prison detention regulations.

However, Thawee did not rule out the possibility of her eligibility if she returned to Thailand, entered the justice process, and received a royal pardon that reduced her sentence to under four years. “We cannot speculate because she does not qualify under the current criteria,” he explained.

The non-prison detention regulations, expected to take effect in early 2025, require eligible inmates to serve their first sentence with a term not exceeding four years. Reduced sentences via royal pardons are considered, and total sentences across cases apply for inmates with multiple convictions. Candidates must also be assessed as low-risk for escape or reoffending.